As the mother of two children struggling with substance abuse, Stacey Karchner’s life was a wreck in 2015.
Years of trying to help them find sobriety led only to personal stress, anger and heartache, the State College woman said.
Today, Karchner is a certified family recovery coach for the Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) program. And she is traveling across west-central Pennsylvania teaching people how to find “personal recovery” as they navigate the challenges she once faced.
“Most of the time we think we’re helping someone but we’re actually enabling them,” she said, noting that family members often get swept up by the struggle. They become addicted to the loved one they are trying to help – obsessing over ways to control or “fix” them, rather than show the type of love and support they’d give to someone battling any other kind of disease.
“For every person who struggles with substance abuse, there are four to 10 loved ones who are impacted,” she said. “And research shows when the family gets well, their loved one has a much better chance at getting and staying well.”
Karchner is partnering with Behavioral Health of Cambria County to offer a free seven-week course to help people find peace and calm within the storm of addiction – and become their loved one’s “chief supporter” rather than an unintentional obstacle.
The courses will begin April 7 and occur once a week on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Central Park Complex at 110 Franklin St. The sessions will be held inside the Behavioral Health’s Cambria County Academic Center space within the Central Park Complex in Suite 100.
Behavioral Health of Cambria County officials funded the training program because they recognized there was a countywide gap in its menu of addiction support offerings, Tracey Selak said.
For all of the programs offered to people in every stage of substance use disorder, there isn’t enough support for the families and friends who strive and struggle to help them, said Selak, the administrator for Cambria County Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities Programs.
“For families trying to help their loved ones, it can be an overwhelming process ... and it can lead to burnout,” Selak said.
With the BALM program, attendees will see they aren’t alone – that there are other people going through similar struggles to help loved ones in need.
It will enable people taking the course to form a support network, while also learning lessons on how to motivate, respond rather than react and “enabling vs. helping,” organizers said.
Karchner took the course four years ago and said the results inspired her to become a recovery “life coach.”
Since then, she said she’s traveled throughout multiple counties – including Blair – teaching others and inspiring others to become trainees.
Karchner trained for 18 months to become a life coach but said she plans to boil down a key component within the BALM method over 12 lessons.
But the core message is simple, she said.
The family’s role in recovery is “crucial” and can turn the tide.
“No matter what someone has been through – or the substance – it’s not too late,” Karchner said. “As long as there is life, there is hope.”
The course is free but space is limited. For more information on the program, or to enroll, call Karchner at 814-360-7590 or email skarchner9@gmail.com.
