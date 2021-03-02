A free community dinner, offered through Windber Area Community Kitchen, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 6 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave., Windber.
The meal will be served and sponsored by Interim Healthcare of Johnstown.
The menu will feature Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fruit and dessert, according to organizers of the event.
Dinners will be takeout drive-through only.
