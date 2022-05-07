EBENSBURG, Pa. – Comic book lovers hit local stores Saturday for a chance to see what new stories are coming from some of their favorite universes, including Marvel and DC, during Free Comic Book Day.
Free Comic Book Day is a single day, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May each year when participating comic book specialty shops across the world give away comic books free to anyone who comes into their shops.
Each year, specific titles are released for the event and Robert Weiland, of Codex Comics and Collectibles in Ebensburg, explained that many stores preview the comic’s storylines for the summer such as "Judgment Day," a Marvel title in the "Avengers" and "X-Men" series that introduces a new character and explores the universe after events in recent Justice League comics.
“You always have the big titles from Marvel and DC. Those are the big ‘Hey, a new event is going to happen now.' Independents are a little different, but sometimes they sell just as big as the big comics.” Weiland said, adding that a big hit last year was an independent comic. “It’s a big selection this year, a lot of independents."
The offerings also featured the first issue of the latest "Spider-Man" storyline and the first issue in a series in "The Walking Dead" universe featuring Clementine, a character from "The Walking Dead" video games.
The event is one geared toward all ages with both mature comics and those for everyone with some in between.
Fiona Manning, 8, of Hollidaysburg, went through the wall of free comics until she found just the right choices.
Manning said she finds comic books exciting because she likes how the stories are told.
She walked away with comic books in the “Cat on the Street,” "Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Dr. Who” and “Pokemon” series.
She added that she likes "Pokemon" and has seen one of the movies before.
During the event, Brian Middleton Jr., of Altoona, was on hand to create drawings and discuss his book “Poiko: Quests & Stuff,” which is a children’s comic that Weiland said his store has sold out of twice.
“It’s excellent to be here," Middleton said. "A lot of art you do in a vacuum and no one gets to see it, especially with comics. You do 120 pages before anybody really gets to see it, so it’s nice to be out in public and have people interacting with your work. It’s one thing to look at your work and think it’s good, but it’s another when the people you made it for are enjoying it. You can’t beat that.”
