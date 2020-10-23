The free rides are coming to an end.
Beginning Sunday, CamTran is reinstating fares, which have been suspended since March 21 to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
Despite the free fares, bus ridership has plummeted – down as much as 74% for some services, said Josh Yoder, assistant executive director.
CamTran has been able to continue operations through its federal, state, county and local funding.
“Fare-box revenue is just part of the money we have coming in,” Yoder said.
Cambria County Transit Authority was awarded $4.7 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but it has not received the funding, Yoder said.
That money must be directed to pandemic-related costs, such as outfitting buses with permanent Plexiglas barriers and reconfiguring the Bus Stop Shop to reopen in the downtown Transit Center.
It will also reimburse the cost of personal protective equipment issued to drivers and other essential workers.
“We really were on the forefront of the pandemic in terms of getting PPE to our employees,” Yoder said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.