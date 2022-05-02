SOMERSET, Pa. – Kaylee Frederick, a Conemaugh Township Area junior, has won The Challenge Program’s prestigious Student of the Year competition.
“Whenever they announced me as the winner, I started crying,” she said. “I honestly didn’t expect to win.”
She was awarded at the annual Crystal Owl Gala on April 28 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh.
Frederick made the SOTY Top 10 last year, but didn’t advance past that point.
Making it to the top three this year was a joy and taking the top prize meant a lot, as does representing her school district and making the people around her proud, Frederick said.
But what is equally important, she said, is sharing her story and inspiring others.
Frederick’s father passed away when she was 6 years old and she’s struggled with confidence issues enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She used The Challenge Program’s positive message to transition to a more healthy mindset,” TCP President Barbara Grandinetti said.
She added that with the support of the program and Frederick’s business sponsor, North American Hoganas, the student “was able to become a more confident student” and “overcome her challenges.”
“I just try to inspire people that no matter what, you can do better,” Frederick said.
The student is a CrossFit trainee and just completed her second 100-mile run.
Grandinetti said Frederick’s entry stood out from the others – a total of 400 from 132 schools this year – because of her perseverance and use of The Challenge Program’s message.
Frederick said she’s amazed by the attention she received leading up to and since being named the Student of the Year.
This is the second time in as many years a regional student took the top prize.
Cambria Heights High School student Lyndsey Kitchen won last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.