EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County controller announced Thursday that several instances of fraud have been detected in a county program meant to help both tenants and landlords struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania received approximately $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords, and utility providers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity.
Cambria County received $15 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), according to Controller Ed Cernic.
The program has paid out $1.9 million since April 2021, but disparities are beginning to show in applications, Cernic said.
“We noticed some inconsistencies by the time those applications got to our office to be paid, and we uncovered numerous fraudulent applications so we’ve denied those applications and have sent them back for investigation,” Cernic said.
Cernic noted three applications in question with money amounts ranging from $3,800 to $12,000.
“The situations that they fall in were the tenant filled out both the tenant’s part and the landlord’s part without the landlord knowing. They signed both places,” he said. “There’s one where a family member filled out an application for assistance where they said that their son moved back home and was renting one bedroom in the house, and that application was for about $6,000. The large one we have, that we feel pretty confident that this one is fraudulent, is where the person said that they are just the tenant in the property, and we checked the ownership and it’s the same person.”
Cernic noted that when reviewing payments, some cases appear as “red flags.”
“These are large sums of money, and you can almost tell, when somebody says they’re renting an apartment in Hornerstown and they’re paying $950 a month, that throws a red flag up. I’m not saying that it’s not possible, but it throws a red flag up,” he said.
According to Cernic, the applications are processed by a fiscal officer in the Cambria County Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities department, where some cases of fraud are investigated and caught before they are submitted to the county for payment. The applications are then submitted for payment each week to the controller’s office where the information such as tenant and landlord information is double-checked.
“I think that’s the thing down (at Behavioral Health), they’re examining the documents they’re receiving and stopping some of these before they get out there. I think their goal is to let the public know everything isn’t going to go through,” Amber Hamilton, an auditor with the controller’s office, said.
“We are going to be investigating these and stopping these, so these funds are only going out for a legitimate landlord, tenant and a situation where there is a financial need for these financial assistance funds.”
Cernic said that the county undergoes a process when reviewing the applications.
“We deny and find fraudulent things, and we turn them over for investigation with the proper authorities,” Cernic said. “We’re going to do that with these and other ones we are trying to substantiate at this point in time.”
Hamilton said that depending on the dollar amount, the appropriate authority could be the district attorney or a state agency.
Cernic and Hamilton said that they believe the increase in cases of fraud across the state is because individuals are seeing “how easy” it is to get the funds and telling others that they know.
“There are certain things that just throw red flags up to you, I guess,” Cernic said. “I think what happens is ... somebody gets in the program, they see how easy the money comes and they tell their friend. And then this friend tells this friend and before you know it, it all gets expanded and blown up.”
“If you get enough people in on it, you can get anyone to sign anything,” Hamilton added.
While Cernic said he wants to hold individuals trying to abuse the program accountable, he said there is $13 million still available for those who need it.
“If they’re eligible, we want to pay them,” Cernic said. “We want them to be funded through a program as it was intended to be, but we don’t want to fund people for fraudulent applications.”
More information for applying for the program is available at www.dhs.pa.gov/ERAP/Pages/ERAP.aspx.
