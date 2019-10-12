Franklin Street United Methodist Church’s 200th anniversary banquet Saturday brought some familiar faces back to town. Here, (standing, from left) former pastors Jeffrey Miller and Bruce Griffith and current Pastor Terry Knipple stop by a table with longtime church members Wilma Dale and Gladys Jordon and former music director Jim Varner. The event was held at The Grand Halle in Cambria City.
Franklin Street United Methodist Church celebrates 200th anniversary
