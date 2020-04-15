Franklin Street roadwork

Workers from Brayman Construction, of Pittsburgh, move heavy equipment into place along Franklin Street near Amanda Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A 4-mile-long detour around the PennDOT project is so that workers can make repairs along Franklin Street into Ferndale.
