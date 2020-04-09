Workers will begin making repairs along Franklin Street in Johnstown and Ferndale on Wednesday, and a 4-mile-long detour around the project site will be put in place, PennDOT has announced.
The first phase of the project is the replacement of a deteriorating retaining wall located along the section of Franklin Street between Roxbury Park in Johnstown and Goucher Street in Ferndale.
A signed 4-mile-long detour around that area will be in place beginning Wednesday; delays of up to 15 minutes could also take place at various times while work is ongoing.
The second phase of the project is located along a section of Franklin Street between Goucher Street and Route 985 in Upper Yoder Township where a slope adjacent to the road has failed. The slope will be repaired using soil nailing, a technique that involves inserting pieces of rebar or similar reinforcing elements into the slope.
Work on the second phase of the project is expected to begin in July, but is dependent on when the first phase is completed.
A 5-mile-long detour will be put in place while that phase of the project is under way.
The $4.5 million project also includes milling and resurfacing of the road and improvements to signage, drainage and guide rails. All work on the project is expected to be completed by late October, according to PennDOT.
The prime contractor is HRI Inc., of State College.
The project is one of 61 PennDOT projects deemed critical that are going ahead during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as most highway and bridge projects in Pennsylvania remain paused in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
PennDOT announced last week that work would continue on projects addressing landslide repairs; critical bridge, tunnel and drainage repairs; and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could slow or stop the movement of life-sustaining goods and services. The resumption of those projects, according to PennDOT, is meant “to ensure a reliable transportation system as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to unfold.”
In addition to the Franklin Street roadwork, there are two other projects on the critical list in PennDOT District 9, both located in Bedford County – a bridge repair project on Oppenheimer Road, in East St. Clair Township, and a bridge replacement project on Route 915, in Hopewell.
