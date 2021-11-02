Garage demo

Demolition has begun on Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center's North Parking Garage, located as the corner of Franklin and Mulberry streets. Here, crews continue dismantling the structure's outer wall behind Memorial's Building E. 

 By Randy Griffith
rgriffith@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A section of Franklin Street near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown reopened late last week after being closed for more than two weeks to allow for partial demolition of a parking garage.

As the construction work continues, however, the street will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, the hospital announced.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, and the street’s southbound lane near the Akers Street intersection will serve as the temporary valet drop-off lane.

The hospital’s main entrance will remain open.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you