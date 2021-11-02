JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A section of Franklin Street near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown reopened late last week after being closed for more than two weeks to allow for partial demolition of a parking garage.
As the construction work continues, however, the street will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, the hospital announced.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, and the street’s southbound lane near the Akers Street intersection will serve as the temporary valet drop-off lane.
The hospital’s main entrance will remain open.
