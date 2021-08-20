JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Franklin Borough recently extended its deadline to remain in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities, while the City of Johnstown is hoping to be able to exit sooner than scheduled.
Franklin is now set to stay until Feb. 1, 2023. An 18-month extension was adopted by an ordinance approved by council in July, citing six reasons:
• the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact;
• tax base growth is slowly taking hold;
• opportunities for economic revitalization initiatives are in early stages;
• more time is needed to transition away from extraordinary revenue available under the program;
• more time is needed to implement an exit plan that was scheduled to end on Aug. 1;
• more time is needed to complete the separation of the sanitary sewer and stormwater systems, as required by a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
There are some positives for Franklin, including consistently ending years with general fund balances in the black and multiple possible economic opportunities, including a proposal “in play with a company, Green Diamond LLC, that purchased the former site of Freight Car America in 2020 to process frack water and sell it for reuse,” according to the borough’s amended exit plan.
Franklin has been in Act 47 since July 26, 1988 – and in steady economic decline for decades.
Johnstown, which entered the program on Aug. 21, 1992, has an exit date of April 28, 2023, after taking an 18-month extension that was made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rick Vilello, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s deputy secretary for community affairs and development, compared the situations in Johnstown and Franklin.
“Johnstown is in much better shape,” Vilello said. “I would expect they might exit even before that date. The ones coming out of Act 47, we don’t drop them off at the curb and drive away. We’re going to stay involved and help. Franklin is more of a concern because I’m not sure they’re going to be ready.
“The law is vague whether they come out and just go right back in or what exactly happens if they’re not ready to stand on their own two feet. Franklin’s a real challenge. Actually, I would love for some serious merger discussions to take place, just to make it more viable. But because of the financial condition, that impacts the viability.”
Johnstown’s 2022 budget, which is being developed now, will play a major role in determining if the city can exit Act 47 sooner than planned, according to interim City Manager Dan Penatzer.
“We’re not going to know for sure until we get through our budget process this year and take a look at everything,” Penatzer said. “In general, my personal feeling is that being in Act 47 is an anchor. It’s harmful to the city’s reputation. There’s just nothing positive about being an Act 47 distressed municipality.”
Participating in Act 47 enables Johnstown to levy a $3 per week local services tax, which brings in an extra $900,000 annually that would not otherwise be available if the city could only use the $1 rate permitted to other state municipalities not in the program. Penatzer said he could recommend leaving Act 47 if City Council and government officials could find a way to operate without those additional funds.
The city’s economic condition has improved during 2020 and 2021.
Johnstown sold its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million, plus assumption of more than $60 million in debt. Most of the money, $19 million, was used to increase pension plans – police (65.41% funded in 2019 to 99.74% as of 2020), fire (50.01% to 96.7%) and non-uniform employees (62.04% to 99.12%). The capital plan was also funded.
“That’s all great,” Rick Schuettler, executive director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, said. “Selling of assets is a tool, not an answer. I’m glad they were able to do that. Now they’re at (more than) 95% funded. When you go to binding arbitration under Act 111 for public safety personnel, the best defense for enhanced pension benefits is to have an unfunded accrued liability. Now Johnstown will be going in at 95% funded, so the argument will be you can afford more benefits, and an arbitrator’s likely to give it to them.”
Johnstown is also scheduled to receive more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to assist with pandemic recovery.
Impact of pandemic
A survey conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League found that 23 municipalities, out of 430 participants, were considering entering Act 47 in late 2020 due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“The survey responses are a clear indication that Pennsylvania’s local communities are struggling,” the league wrote in letters to U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey. “While these 23 communities are only a small portion of the 2,560 municipalities in the state, it’s a significant number considering only 31 have enrolled in Act 47 since its inception in 1987.”
But now Vilello said that only one or two will “almost certainly” apply and that he would be “surprised” if more than four or five sought to join.
“There were several factors a year ago,” Vilello said. “There was no light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. Pension funds had not started to bounce back. They were unsure about real estate tax revenue and where earned income tax revenue would be. There was a lot of uncertainty. We think they answered the questions as best they could.
“There hasn’t been that big of an impact to real estate taxes. Pension funds have basically bounced back. There is still a concern with earned income tax and the other factors, and now with relief funds and ARPA coming through, some of the expenses from COVID and some of the capital improvement projects will be able to be paid for without going to the general funds or capital funds.”
Vilello said DCED uses early intervention to help keep municipalities from needing to enter Act 47. Other plans have been considered to assist those already in the program.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, introduced a proposal that would direct a portion of the Johnstown Flood Tax to Act 47 communities. The levy was originally enacted to provide money to Johnstown when it was recovering from the St. Patrick’s Day Flood of 1936.
“My tax proposal was a way to help some of those municipalities to get out of that,” Langerholc said. “It’s worth, I think, looking at over again, instead of just letting these municipalities get into it and they can linger for so long. We need to find proactive ways to help get them get out of that, to generate economic activity. That was one of the ideas I had with the flood tax proposal to take a small portion of that Johnstown Flood Tax and redirect it to these municipalities to help get them on stable footing to get out of that.”
