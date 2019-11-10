The existing memorial park in Franklin Borough was officially established as Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Park during a rededication ceremony on Saturday.
Strank, a Czechoslovakia native and eventual Franklin resident, was one of five soldiers who planted an American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945, while the Battle of Iwo Jima continued against the Japanese in World War II.
The photograph of the flag-raising was captured by Associated Press Photographer Joe Rosenthal and is recognizable on its own, but was also the inspiration for the design of the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.
Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Strank's birth – Nov. 10, 1919.
He died on Iwo Jima two days later, never knowing how widespread the photo would become.
"Mike never knew the impact that photograph would have on millions of people," said Dale Wicks of Wix Pix Productions, during Saturday's rededication ceremony.
"We're proud Mike Strank called this area home."
In Strank's home town, community efforts brought about the memorial park rededication, which includes a new metal silhouette cutout of the flag-raising, which was made by JWF Industries and painted by artist Richard Hower.
From monetary to in-kind donations, Wicks said numerous organizations, businesses and individuals offered to pitch in.
"A lot of people were just proud to be involved with it," he said. "It was an opportunity to say thanks."
Along with the new metal silhouette of the iconic flag-raising, Wicks pointed out a display of information he helped put together to educate visitors and local residents about who Strank was.
For example, Strank was the highest-ranking soldier of those pictured in the photograph, which actually shows the second flag-raising on Iwo Jima.
"(Strank) was the guy who led this process," Wicks said. "We ought to be blowing our horns and saying 'this guy's from here.'"
Other local events were planned to pay tribute to Strank and other veterans throughout the weekend.
Also on Saturday, the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team honored Strank and other veterans during their home game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
A local church service and showing of Strank documentary, "Our Flag Still Waves" is planned for Sunday, while Strank's family has organized a private remembrance liturgy and reception that will take place at the Marine Corps Heritage Center's Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel in Triangle, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.