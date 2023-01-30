JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Franklin Borough will exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities on Tuesday.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development issued an order last month terminating the borough’s participation in the program, effective Jan. 31, and plans to soon make an official announcement.
Franklin entered Act 47 on July 26, 1988, as the once-prosperous community was reeling from the collapse of Bethlehem Steel Corp. and a population drop from 2,632 in 1920 to 864 in 1970 to approximately 275 today.
Franklin has spent more time in the Act 47 program, which was formed by the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act of 1987, than all but two other past or current participants.
Participation in the program used to be open-ended until state law changed, requiring municipalities to exit by certain dates based upon their particular timelines. Franklin, though, also took steps in recent years to improve its financial condition before exiting.
“We’re excited to be out of Act 47, and we want to move forward and we want to keep getting better,” Franklin Borough Councilwoman Sharon Lydic said.
Then-acting DCED Secretary Neil Weaver specifically pointed to four steps the borough took when issuing his order of termination.
Franklin finished with an excess of revenue over expenditures for each of the past four years and maintained sufficient funds to meet its obligations. There are no claims or judgements that would jeopardize its future finances. The borough is also projected to have enough money to meet its operating expenditures.
Deborah Grass, the borough’s Act 47 coordinator, also pointed out that Franklin’s approximately $150,000 fund balance is “the highest it’s probably been in over a decade.”
“We’re really pleased that they’ve made the (necessary) decisions, and it appears that this is sustainable,” Grass said.
Being in Act 47 provided Franklin with increased access to state funding and DCED assistance.
“They helped us,” Franklin Borough Mayor David Gustkey said. “I can’t say enough about the people.”
Municipal officials also made decisions that shored up the finances, such as eliminating the full-time police force, according to Gustkey.
Lydic said there was a combination of “hard work, watching our bills, watching our spending, doing what we can with what we have.”
She credited borough residents and officials both past and present, including Council President William Gustkey Sr., Councilman Leonard Yarina, Secretary-Treasurer Nancy Geyer and Solicitor Alex Svirsko, for working together in preparing the municipality for its exit from the program.
“I just want to give kudos to the ones that came before us because basically we just followed up on what they were doing,” Lydic said. “We just made sure that everything was going through as it needed to be.”
Franklin will now lose direct access to Act 47 benefits, but, as Grass explained, “We’ve also offered to continue to provide some support both at the DCED level and from our perspective as the coordinator.”
Lydic and David Gustkey said the borough must continue trying to attract new residents and businesses.
One positive development is that the Cambria County commissioners designated a former Bethlehem Steel brownfield site as a Keystone Opportunity Zone, which will provide Green Diamond Services with tax benefits in its effort to develop the land.
“We’d like to attract businesses, possibly people to come in and live,” Lydic said. “There are some houses for sale. You can get them at a relatively good price and fix them up a little bit, while some of them are move-in ready. We need good people to move in, and we need businesses.”
Neighboring Johnstown, which has been in Act 47 since 1992, is scheduled to leave by April 28. DCED recently held a public hearing regarding the city’s termination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.