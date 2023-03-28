NANTY GLO, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will host a free senior scam prevention seminar at 10:30 a.m. April 14 at the Nanty Glo fire hall, 870 Chestnut St., Nanty Glo.
The seminar will provide crime prevention education to citizens 55 years or older.
The goal is to bring awareness to the threat of fraud, teach adults how to avoid being victimized and detail the proper contacts when concerns arise about safety and well-being.
Reservations can be made by calling 814-472-8021.
Deadline is April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.