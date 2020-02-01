Local governments, nonprofits and other community organizations should consider applying for three state grants that are currently available to support community programs, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said this week.
The first of the three grant programs listed by Burns is 2019-20 JAG Single Solicitation Local Initiatives, which are available to municipalities, counties, nonprofits, colleges and universities. Grants can be used to assist with tools and training related to mental illness and substance abuse initiatives for people involved in the justice system, re-entry programs, violence prevention and support services and several other uses.
Grants could range up to $150,000, with no match required.
The application deadline is March 27.
More information can be found by visiting https://www.pccdegrants.pa.gov/Egrants/Public/OpenAnnouncements.aspx and choosing “2019/20 JAG Single Solicitation Local Initiatives.”
The second grant program is Employment Support Services, which are available to any entity able to provide employment support services and connect people recovering from opioid addiction to employers.
Grants can be used to fund services such as vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement and transportation assistance related to employment.
Grants could range up to $200,000 for a seven-month period, with the possibility of a one-year renewal option if funding is available. The application deadline is Feb. 21.
More information can be found by visiting https://www.ddap.pa.gov/DDAPFunding/Pages/Funding-Opportunities.aspx and choosing “GIFA 20-01 – Employment Support Services.”
The third grant program is Family and Recovery Support Services, which are available to any entity with the capacity to deliver recovery support to opioid users and their families. Grants can be used to provide a variety of programs, including recovery coaching, telephonic support, job coaching, resume writing, GED services, life skills support groups and substance-free social activities.
Grants could range up to $500,000 for a seven-month period, with the possibility of a one-year renewal option if funding is available. The application deadline is Feb. 21.
More information can be found by visiting https://www.ddap.pa.gov/DDAPFunding/Pages/Funding-Opportunities.aspx and choosing “GIFA 20-02 – Family and Recovery Support Services.”
Burns said his office can provide assistance to potential grant applicants.
