Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning, but it will remain cloudy during the afternoon with a few rain showers. Some rain may mix in. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.