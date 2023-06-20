LORETTO, Pa. – The Franciscan Friars at St. Francis University have built a brotherhood out of more than their faith in the Loretto community.
Several members of the Third Order Regular Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus started working out together a few years ago. With the creation of a fitness space in the Sacred Heart Friary on the university campus, they keep each other accountable for staying in shape.
"Our way of life is one of support and accountability anyway," St. Francis University President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said. "It's one more thing to do together."
He is one of a core group of friars who work out together, including the Revs. Jason Wooleyhan, Joseph Krilich and Stephen Waruszewski.
While each has a specialty he prefers – Waruszewski is the cyclist, while Van Tassell and Wooleyhan prefer running and Krilich lifts weights – they're often found together in the fitness area Krilich designed.
"When I move to friaries, I create workout rooms," Krilich said.
Prior to his arrival two years ago, the space at Sacred Heart had a sole recumbent bicycle.
Now, there's that machine, another exercise bike, a treadmill, a bench press area and several weights, among other equipment.
Krilich is one of the friars who helps guide the others, having taken an interest in fitness during college.
He also keeps a regular routine of waking up every day at 4:45 a.m. to exercise because, as he said, his days can often get busy so he wants to make sure he has time to get a workout in.
Krilich is also enrolled in the St. Francis physical therapy program.
Although the group began getting fit together a few years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic provided an additional motivator for them all.
"When COVID hit, it became particularly important to say, 'Let's ride our bikes,' 'Let's go to the pool,'" Wooleyhan said.
That time spent together just strengthened their bond that was already well-established because they all live together at the friary.
Waruszewski noted that even after the pandemic subsided, their daily routine often has them sitting at a desk – he's director of ministry and Wooleyhan teaches in the business school – so the opportunity to get up and move is important.
"It's nice to have that change of pace," Waruszewski said.
He added that the fact he can work out with the other friars is a "great thing," joking that he sometimes falls into unhealthy eating habits and it's nice to have a reminder and support to stay on track.
Krilich often provides advice on a balanced diet and smart food choices.
"We're on the journey together," Waruszewski said.
Van Tassell agreed.
"We need to support each other in our physical well-being," he said.
This also helps with their faith-based messaging.
Van Tassell said if a priest is fit, that's good for business because someone preaching that looks good can be an inspiration to others, not just physically, but spiritually as well.
