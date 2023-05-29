LORETTO, Pa. – In his 13th year of charitable bike rides, Brother Shamus McGrenra plans to stick to local trails this time around.
The 76-year-old Franciscan friar has traveled thousands of miles and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the St. Francis University-based Dorothy Day Outreach Center during his trips.
“We have equaled or exceeded our goal every year for the past 12 years,” McGrenra said.
Last year, the fundraiser collected $105,000, and to date, the drive has provided more than half a million dollars to the Loretto center.
“The money has really made an impact,” McGrenra said.
Brother Gabriel Amato, director of the Dorothy Day center, said McGrenra’s fundraiser makes a big difference for the patrons of the center.
“With the increase with the clients, Shamus’ money is helping us take care of them,” he said, “so, I’m very grateful.”
Amato noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the center’s clientele has significantly increased in numbers.
“We have so many families coming for food than ever before,” he said.
The idea to host these charitable rides came from an experience McGrenra had more than a decade ago when he witnessed how the need of a family who visited the center.
Inspired to help out local people, McGrenra, with the help of friend Robert Crusciel, St. Francis’ vice president for advancement, organized the first trip. He chose cycling because it’s been a lifelong passion of his.
Now, the stage 4 colon cancer survivor will ride on the Ghost Town Trail, the Lower Trail, the Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Trail the first two weekends of June.
His goal again is to raise $100,000.
His first outing will be on the Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg, where he invites as many people as possible to bike, hike, walk and run with him as he logs his first miles on June 3.
The next day, he’ll be in the Altoona area on the Lower Trail before heading to Pittsburgh the following weekend and wrapping up this year’s activities in Washington, D.C.
“I’m very, very happy to do it,” McGrenra said, although he admitted he never expected to be still biking at 76.
Amato described McGrenra as a man with a big heart, and said he’s thankful for McGrenra’s work.
As a special addition to the fundraiser, McGrenra is going to hike the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, through the French route with some St. Francis alumni.
Prior to this leg of the journey, he’ll reach out to those who donated to the bike ride and ask them to submit prayer requests.
He’ll take the notes with him as he travels from Saint-Jean in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, where he’ll present the prayers at the cathedral at which St. James is believed to be buried.
McGrenra said when he begins this journey in September, it’ll be the fourth time he’s traveled the Camino de Santiago, and he’ll take the notes as a special thank you to those who help his charitable mission.
For more information and to donate, visit www.francis.edu/brother-shamus-charity-ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.