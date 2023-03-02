Fox 8 has announced the launch Fox 8 News Now, a half-hour news and lifestyle show that will feature local stories and highlight events and positive happenings in West Central Pennsylvania.
The program will follow Fox 8 News at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fox 8 News Now also will air at noon Monday through Thursday on Fox 8.
The program will provide viewers with an inside look of local happenings, businesses and people, with local personality KC O’Day serving as the host.
