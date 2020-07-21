A state prison inmate was charged on Monday with murdering a Blairsville woman in 2016 and dumping her body near a hiking trail in Johnstown, court documents indicate.
Christopher George Rowe, 46, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, abuse of a corpse and making false reports in connection with the death of 26-year-old Kaylene Roedel.
Johnstown police allege in a criminal complaint filed on Monday that Rowe sexually assaulted Roedel, strangled her to death and displayed her body “in a demeaning manner” near the Honan Avenue Hiking and Biking Trail. Later, he allegedly told his girlfriend what he’d done and threatened to kill her, too, if she reported him.
“She stated that Rowe had told her that he ‘crushed her throat with his two bare hands,’ referring to Roedel,” Detective Sergeant Cory Adams wrote in the complaint, summarizing an interview with Rowe’s girlfriend. “(She) also stated that Rowe said he ‘drove around with her body in the back seat.’ … Rowe also took (her) to the site where Roedel’s body was found and told her that, if she ever told anyone, she would be the next one they found there.”
The complaint describes an alleged pattern of abuse and harassment by Rowe in the days leading up to Roedel’s killing and the discovery of her body by hikers on Aug. 7, 2016.
On July 31, 2016, Rowe was arrested and lodged at Cambria County Prison on domestic assault charges. He’d been accused of choking Roedel and punching her in the face the previous month. A Johnstown police officer wrote in a report that he’d observed red marks on Roedel’s neck.
The next day, Aug. 1, Rowe was released from jail. Police allege that they have obtained a written statement from a Cambria County Prison inmate who reported hearing Rowe mention several times that he wanted to kill Roedel after his release.
The evening after Rowe’s release from jail, Aug. 2, Roedel was working at Cheaters, a now-closed club along U.S. Route 22 just outside New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, when Rowe showed up and began to watch her, police allege.
“As the evening progressed,” Adams wrote in the complaint, “Rowe began making verbal comments, demeaning Roedel, and his threatening behavior towards her escalated to the point where bar employees and patrons had to remove him from the premises.”
Roedel finished her shift after midnight and went home to her residence on East Brown Street in Blairsville. At around 2:45 a.m., Blairsville police were dispatched to that address in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident. Roedel told police when they arrived that she had used Mace against Rowe.
Rowe had left the scene by the time police showed up, but returned to Roedel’s home after they left. Roedel reportedly told a friend later that day that she let Rowe back into the home to keep him from “causing a scene with the neighbors.”
That evening, Aug. 3, Roedel began what would be her last shift at Cheaters. She left the club alone at around 2:10 a.m. Aug. 4 and drove away in her Chevrolet Blazer, a bartender later told police. Her family reported her missing two days later.
About 12 hours after Roedel left the club, a surveillance camera allegedly captured footage of that Blazer turning onto Riders Road, a dead-end road that runs parallel to the Honan Avenue Trail. Then 17 minutes later, the Blazer is seen on the same surveillance video leaving the area.
Two days later, early on the morning of Aug. 6, the Blazer was again seen on video entering Riders Road, then leaving soon after.
Roedel’s body was found near the trail the next day. According to police, she was positioned face-up, her legs were spread apart, and her shirt, shorts and underwear were cut down the middle and pulled aside. A forensic pathologist at ForensicDX in Windber, where Roedel’s autopsy was done, allegedly determined that she was sexually assaulted before her death.
DNA testing later revealed that “a large amount of fresh (red) blood” found on Roedel’s clothing was Rowe’s, according to the complaint.
Police allegedly later determined that Rowe’s girlfriend’s cellphone was located near the Honan Avenue Trail at approximately 3:10 a.m. Aug. 6 – one of the times Roedel’s Blazer was recorded on Riders Road. Rowe’s girlfriend allegedly told police that Rowe had left her home and was using her cellphone early that morning.
On the evening of Aug. 6, Blairsville police allegedly spotted Rowe, his girlfriend and some other people loading belongings from Roedel’s home into her Blazer and a U-Haul truck – and, when Johnstown police located Roedel’s Blazer at Rowe’s girlfriend’s home in Moxham on Aug. 7, they “noted that the Blazer’s back seat only had been cleaned and vacuumed,” according to the complaint.
Also, police allege that they’ve spoken to a woman who stated that Rowe asked her to write him a fake alibi for the time of Roedel’s disappearance and death, another woman who provided that written alibi and a person who reported hearing Rowe say he killed “Killian’s mommy.” Rowe and Roedel had a son named Killian.
Rowe is currently incarcerated at SCI-Mercer in Mercer County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator.
He was sentenced to prison time in two other Cambria County assault cases after Roedel’s murder, court records indicate. He was sentenced in December 2017 to spend one to two years in jail after pleading guilty to a simple assault charge; then, in September 2019, he was sentenced to 18 to 36 months after pleading guilty to two other simple assault charges.
Court records do not list an attorney for Rowe. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 12 p.m. Monday by District Judge Michael J. Musulin, of Johnstown.
