Four Johnstown residents were arraigned on Wednesday, accused of breaking into a business in the city’s West End and vandalizing several vehicles that were in storage and stealing tool boxes, power tools, kitchen appliances, Christmas decorations and other items, authorities said.
Police filed criminal charges against Gerald L. Drake, 18; Aliah Friend, 18; Sarah Hutson, 18; and Brady Evan Erwin, 21, all of the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, the owner called police after spotting people inside the Fairfield Avenue building. The four allegedly entered the business through a rear garage door.
Police said they found several vehicles had been spray painted with graffiti. The group fled when police arrived, but were later caught at a Fairfield Avenue residence, the complaint said.
Inside the residence, police allegedly found items that had been stolen in recent weeks.
The stolen items included, a wall “Genesee Beer” light, McDonald’s themed collectibles, two violins in cases, tools and Christmas decorations.
The four were arraigned on burglary and related charges before on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
Drake, Erwin and Friend were sent to Cambria County Prison. Hutson was released on unsecured bond.
