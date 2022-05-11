JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four of the City of Johnstown’s American Rescue Plan-funded programs are set to roll out on Friday, with $2 million allocated to each.
• Qualified individuals will be able to receive $10,000 to put toward the purchase of a house in the city.
• Up to $10,000 will be awarded to make weatherization improvements to owner- occupied homes, such as new windows, siding, doors, boilers and furnaces.
• Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for aid to help offset the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by several factors, for example, decreased revenue and costs to purchase personal protective equipment.
• Nonprofits can acquire money to assist with a wide variety of causes, including medical clinics, food insecurity and COVID-19 testing.
Johnstown officials learned in March 2021 that the city would be getting the funding.
“It certainly was a long year,” said Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom, the point person for developing the city’s spending programs. “The planning process was long – getting input from the public, trying to figure out which solutions the city could offer that would address not only the immediate problems of COVID, but also addressing a lot of the long-term community impacts that COVID either caused or made worse.”
A final American Rescue Plan town hall is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Christ the Saviour Orthodox Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown.
The application process is expected to officially open up around noon on Friday.
“We’re really in a good position to begin to roll these programs out and to get this money on the streets, as Congress intended, to help residents, businesses and nonprofits throughout the city,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said.
All told, Johnstown has $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money.
The rest of the projected allocations are $8 million for Main Street revitalization; $5.65 million for government stabilization; $4.135 million for water, sewer and internet access; $2 million for food and child care; $2.024 million for Sargent’s Stadium at the Point; $500,000 for parks; and $400,000 for the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve changes to the budget to reflect the American Rescue Plan spending.
Council also passed a resolution establishing an agreement for the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to administer the housing rehabilitation and sewer lateral programs.
A bid of $678,250 was accepted to do the Sam’s Run floodwall and Cherry Run channel wall projects, which will be paid for with ARP funds. Charles J. Merlo Inc. was the only bidder.
