Four people were hurt Tuesday morning in a vehicle crash near Sidman.
A Cambria County 911 supervisor said at least two vehicles were involved in the collision near the intersection of Humbert and Beaver Run roads, which is Route 869.
Croyle Township police investigated the crash and were assisted on the scene by Beaverdale, St. Michael and Dunlo fire companies. Ambulances from Forest Hills and East Hills EMS transported the four injured to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Additional information was not available Tuesday evening.
