Four people were hospitalized on Tuesday morning after a three-car wreck on Dark Shade Drive (Route 160) in Paint Township during this region’s first major winter storm of the year, state police in Somerset reported.
State police said Douglas A. Young, 40, and Brandy M. McLean, 35, both of the Johnstown area, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Sustaining minor injuries were Patty K. Fulton, 37, and a 15-year-old passenger in Fulton’s car whose name was not released, both of the Cairnbrook area.
All four were transported by local ambulance services to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Young, with McLean as his passenger, was driving south on Dark Shade Drive near Bob Feather Homes at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his Suzuki Forenza while rounding a downhill curve, troopers reported.
Young’s car went off the highway and collided with an embankment, then reentered the road and side-swiped a northbound BMW 750 being driven by David L. Petrunak, 46, of the Windber area. The Suzuki then spun into the northbound traffic lane and collided with Fulton’s Toyota Corolla.
Petrunak was not injured in the crash.
