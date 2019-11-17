Fire crews from four departments battled a barn fire in the Garrett area Sunday.
Garrett fire Chief Dave Davis said the blaze occurred inside a storage barn used by a local tree service and that a bucket truck parked inside the structure was apparently to blame.
The truck is likely a total loss, but firefighters were able to wipe out the fire before it spread to the barn itself.
The incident was dispatched just after 12 p.m.
Garrett, Meyersdale, Rockwood and Berlin responded.
