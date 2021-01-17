Four area fire departments battled a house fire in East Taylor Township early Sunday, but no injuries were reported.
The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. on the 500 block of Echo Road, Cambria County 911 officials said.
East Taylor Assistant Fire Chief Marty Vivis said crews arrived to find flames emitting from the two-story home. With assistance from three fellow departments, they tapped into a hydrant and doused the blaze – but it was deemed a total loss.
One male occupant was able to flee the home without injuries and is now staying with family, he said.
East Taylor, Jackson, Franklin and Conemaugh fire departments all responded.
