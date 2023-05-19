Four Conemaugh Health System employees have been honored by one of the hospitals’ parent companies.
Tammy Topar, Brianna Sheeder, Marah Yachere and Ashley Balamuta received LifePoint Health’s Mercy Awards for going above and beyond for their patients, their hospitals, and the communities they serve.
• Topar, a medical laboratory scientist at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, was nominated by her colleague, Sharon Fogle.
“Tammy consistently demonstrates a caring and professional disposition for helping patients receive the care they need, even on her days off,” Fogle said. “She is a compassionate team player who frequently lends a hand to colleagues in need.
“Most recently, she helped organize a surprise Easter gift for an employee who needed to take an extended leave.”
Topar regularly sponsors children for the Compassion International charity and serves as a counselor for a youth summer camp.
• Sheeder has been with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring since 2015, advancing from clerical specialist to her current role as controller. She was nominated by Nason Chief Financial Officer Lisa Kilraine.
“She has an enthusiastic and positive can-do attitude to help team members in any way she can,” Kilraine said.
Sheeder balances work with studying for a master’s degree in business administration, and still finds time for her church and local charities, helping with initiatives such as Warm Hearts, a warm-clothing drive for people in need.
• Yachere is a nurse in the surgical services department at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, working in several medical departments, including the emergency room, and as a nurse midwife.
Vivian Boyer, the director of midwife services, recalled Yachere assisting a pregnant patient who was in distress about the condition of her child. Yachere’s compassionate care and calming presence helped turn a tense situation into a joyful reunion for mom and baby, Boyer said.
• Balamuta is an occupational therapist at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a special desire to help children with serious illnesses. She has organized fundraisers for their families.
Her motivation, in part, comes from acts of kindness shown to her and her family in 2019 when her 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. Her daughter is now in remission, and Balamuta is committed to paying that kindness forward.
“This year’s theme, ‘Passion for Compassion,’ describes Ashley,” Conemaugh Health System Market President Rodney D. Reider said. “Ashley loves her patients and goes beyond providing therapy.”
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
