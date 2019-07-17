Four elementary and middle schools in Cambria County will receive grants totaling more than $138,000 to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to their students during school hours.
The grants are awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which was created in 2004 to positively impact students’ present and future health by expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables available in schools.
“These grants will help more young people understand the importance of eating nutritious foods,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said in a statement released this week. “Students not only perform better when they eat healthy, but are also more likely to lead longer and healthier lives if they learn the value of proper nutrition at an early age.”
Cambria County grant recipients include:
• Conemaugh Valley Elementary School;
• Ferndale Elementary School;
• Greater Johnstown Elementary School;
• Greater Johnstown Middle School.
“When children make healthy, nutritious food choices, they are better prepared to learn and succeed in school, and their overall health improves,” said state Rep. Frank Burns. “This program is vital in providing students with better food choices and leading them toward a healthier lifestyle as they head into adulthood.”
To qualify for the grants, 50% or more of a school’s student population must be eligible for free or reduced meals.
“The fresh fruit and vegetable grant was first received by Greater Johnstown School District in 2008, and we have been a recipient ever since,” said Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio. “The program requirements for our students in grades K through 6 is to view healthy eating as a chosen lifestyle. We have partnered with Adagio Health to provide our students with the Power Up Eat Right Nutrition Education curriculum, whose goal is to empower students and introduce fresh fruits and vegetables that they may have never seen before.
“We provide our students with this afternoon snack in conjunction with an educational component of health and good nutrition,” she said.
“It has been a unique opportunity for us, and we are very grateful to provide this additional life skill to our students as well as their families.”
