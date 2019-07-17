Fruits and veggies are still important: The guidelines are still pushing the importance of eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, filling half of the dinner plate.

The guidelines recommend eating 2.5 cups of vegetables and two cups of fruits each day. At least one of the cups of fruit should not be juiced to keep the natural fiber intact.

Eating grains are just as important as ever as well. The guidelines recommend people eat at least half of their daily grains as nutrient-high whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa and oats.