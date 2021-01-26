Richland, St. Michael, Shade-Central City and Turkeyfoot Valley Area schools have received state funding for cafeteria upgrades, according to a Tuesday release from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The grants are set to be used for a variety of improvements from repairs to new equipment.
Of the regional institutions, St. Michael School in Loretto received the most funding, with $13,418 designated for a new walk-in cooler.
Turkeyfoot Elementary was next with $10,778 set to be used for an electric convection oven, followed by Richland High School, which received $6,585.93 for a gas convection oven, and Shade-Central City High School was awarded $2,800 to repair the evaporator coil and condensing unit for a milk cooler.
Corina Long, Richland’s business manager, said this will help because the school’s current equipment is more than 20 years old, not energy-efficient and is becoming more difficult to repair as parts become obsolete.
“Since the ovens are used on a daily basis to prepare food for students and staff, if the oven is not working properly it can cause significant issues in the preparation of the meal resulting in adjustments to the meal plan for the day or food may not be cooked thoroughly,” she added. “The new oven will ensure that the food served in the school meal program is cooked or heated thoroughly and will also improve the time it takes to heat and prepare the food.”
The oven being replaced was brought over from the original high school in 2007.
In total, 59 elementary, middle and high schools across the state split a combined $875,000 from the state department of education.
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and awarded to schools which participate in the National School Lunch Program.
