Two current Windber council members, a former colleague and a planning commission member appeared to earn nominations Tuesday to vie for four borough council seats this fall.
In a five-way race for four Democratic ballot spots this fall, borough Councilmen Joe Pallo and Doug Ledney led all vote-getters with 268 and 265 votes, respectively.
Planning Commission member Ed Marcinko received 235 votes, while former council member Pete LaMonaca received 218, putting them in position to capture the other two nominations.
That leaves former council president Barry Jerley outside the field with 183 votes.
But with the victory margin narrow, it was not clear Tuesday night if absentee ballots, which were not included in the unofficial results, could change those results once those ballots are verified Wednesday.
A win for Ledney, Pallo, Marcinko and LaMonaca would mean they'll be in for another battle this fall.
As four candidates for four nominations – Republicans Richard Rummel Jr., Thomas Dowdell, Brian Bahorik and Dave Maddy – cruised on the GOP ticket.
Borough Mayor Mike Thomas was unopposed in his bid for a second term in office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.