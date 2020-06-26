The founder of a well-known Richland Township grocery store has passed.
Richard “Dick” Butler, 90, spent most of his career in the business – even before opening his first Market Basket in 1971. And to his daughter, Linda Blough, he’ll also be remembered for exhibiting a tireless work ethic that made the family business the success it is today.
“He just believed in the value of hard work and I think we all learned that from him,” she said Friday, noting her father “sacrificed a lot” to get the Scalp Avenue store up and running. “If the roof needed tarred, Dad would be up there doing it. In the early days, he’d drive down to the Strip District in Pittsburgh just so he could get the freshest produce.”
Butler, a Laurel View Village resident, died Thursday evening following a series of hospital stays, family said.
His career in the grocery business began as a 14-year-old stock boy in Johnstown.
In 1942, he started working inside a Ferndale neighborhood ACME store that was small enough to be heated with a pot belly stove.
After high school, he tried several times to walk away from the grocery business, landing jobs at U.S. Steel and Bethlehem Steel and enrolling in the National Guard.
“But each time, I’d end up back where I started,” Butler told The Tribune-Democrat in 2011.
Over the years that followed, he worked his way up the ranks locally, eventually becoming manager of a Bel-Air plaza store.
In the early 1970s, he opened his original Market Basket – a 3,600-square-foot meat and produce shop remembered as the “little store” where The Alibi now sits, family said.
In 1979, he moved to the spot where the family’s current grocery store still operates.
“We do things plain and simple,” Butler said at the time. “We’re a grocery store. We’re here to serve (our customers).”
Butler’s son, John, said Market Basket “was a dream of his.”
“He always wanted to own his own business – and give himself a chance to succeed,” he said.
His father continued working there into his 80s because “he loved the people he worked with and did business with,” John Butler said.
“This job was his hobby.”
John Butler and his niece, Holly, have carried on his legacy.
They have operated the family store since 2013.
Dick Butler leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, three children – Linda, John and their brother, Ronald, and three grandchildren and their families.
His funeral arrangements are being handled by the George E. Mason Funeral Home, which is planning a private service, his obit shows.
