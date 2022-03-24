JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Board of Directors of the Rev. Dr. Carl S. Fisher Foundation has allotted $42,000 to assist with the health and welfare of local senior citizens in need.
The foundation plans to award individuals up to $3,000 to help maintain their independence in the Greater Johnstown community.
“This past year, we have helped with wheelchair ramps, railings, and carts for carrying items, among other things,” Karen Loeffler, president of the Fisher Foundation, said in a press release. “It could even be used for critical dental work. Our goal is to make it easier for needy seniors.”
Seniors, their family members, or representatives who are interested in applying for monetary support should follow the procedure on the Fisher Foundation website, www.revcarlfisherfoundation.org.
The Fisher Foundation was formed at the 2015 sale of the former Presbyterian Home in the West Hills of Johnstown.
Proceeds from the sale were invested, and the Fisher Foundation was established in memory of the Rev. Carl S. Fisher, a First Presbyterian Church pastor who was instrumental in the founding of the Presbyterian Home in 1961.
