JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has opened a scholarship fund for the Richland Township Fire Department’s live-in program.
The Richland firefighters’ scholarship fund at CFA is set to provide an incentive to help attract live-in firefighters whose presence at the station is crucial for fast responses to emergencies including house fires, car accidents and severe weather situations, said Bill Lehman, the fire department’s president and training officer.
Responding to hundreds of calls a year, Richland Township’s fire department is the second-busiest in the county, second only to the City of Johnstown’s fully paid department. In addition to serving Richland Township, the department routinely responds to calls in the northernmost areas of Cambria County and south into Somerset County.
With an aging and dwindling volunteer roster, the department has added paid firefighters to man the station during daylight hours. Three paid firefighters began work Feb. 28 at the department’s 1321 Scalp Ave. station.
Having more live-ins will provide consistent night coverage, Lehman said.
“When we first approached CFA about this issue back in the summer, there were some high-profile house fires where children died,” he said. “Live-ins will increase response time.”
The department’s live-in program has existed since 1991, but volunteerism has dropped over the years, he said.
“There are people who want to do this,” he said. “They just don’t know this is an avenue they have to enhance their career.”
The Scalp Avenue station has room for eight live-ins and currently houses six. However, they are not full-time live-ins, but are pulled away from the station regularly by work obligations. In addition, several of them are preparing to move out.
Lehman said the scholarships would ideally fund educational expenses for college-aged live-in firefighters as they attend local institutions while living at the station.
The CFA provided $7,000 to help start the program, and the 1889 Foundation matched that contribution.
Lehman said the department plans to begin marketing the scholarship opportunity.
“We are looking for applicants now,” he said.
Past live-ins have become career firefighters in other communities.
Tye Porada, 24, of Richland, has recently moved from the live-in quarters to a full-time career position in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was a live-in at the Richland station from 2016 to 2020.
He has bought a house with his wife in Richland Township since he transitioned from the live-in program. He commutes to work in Hagerstown and continues to serve the Richland company as a volunteer captain.
“The friends I’ve made in the live-in program are still my best friends,” Porada said.
He said each day starts with chores and maintaining equipment readiness, but there’s also downtime to make meals together and watch TV. The live-in quarters resemble a college fraternity in some ways, he said.
The kitchen includes a table made from the door of the department’s original 1990s live-in quarters. There’s photos of past fire calls on the walls and memorabilia including an old wooden rescue ladder displayed in the hallway.
“Everything we’ve done here is with the group in mind and keeping the history alive,” Porada said.
Porada said the need for balance is instilled in live-in firefighters.
“There’s time to play, but we know this is a profession and the job is serious,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.