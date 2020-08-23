A New York nonprofit is planning to illuminate Shanksville's sky with a towering tribute to the lives lost during 9/11.
Tunnels to Towers, a 501(c)(3) formed to honor first responders who gave their lives in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is planning three simultaneous "Towers of Light" displays – at the Flight 93 crash site, World Trade Center and near the Pentagon, officials with the foundation said.
"We are increasing the tributes this year to ensure all of the 9/11 sites are remembered across this country," Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, said in a release to media on Sunday. "We want our 'Towers of Light' tributes in Shanksville and near the Pentagon to be just a couple of the many lights and remembrances that will honor those who were taken from us on 9/11."
He described the moment as an opportunity for every family, "on every street, in every town to join us in remembering the fallen and keeping our promise to Never Forget."
"Light will always triumph over darkness, and with this tribute, we are signaling that to America," Siller said.
Siller's brother, Stephen, was among the New York City firefighters who perished on the morning of the World Trade Center attacks and his family founded Tunnels to Towers in his memory later that year, according to the foundation's website, www.tunnel2towers.org/.
Organizers said the tributes will be lit throughout the day on Sept. 11, 2020.
Additional details, including specific locations for each of the "Towers in Light" displays, will be shared in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.