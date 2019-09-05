The 1889 Foundation and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance have announced the 2019-2020 recipients of the Creative Health Impact Grant awards.
This year, the awards provide more than $40,000 in 1889 Foundation funds to support arts programs related to health and wellness in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Our partnership with Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance allows us to directly benefit many individuals through the programs developed by these community organizations,” said Susan Mann, president of 1889 Foundation. “Becky Catelinet, executive director of PRAA, does a wonderful job coordinating and managing the grant process and we look forward to working with her to continue this vital funding.”
This is the fourth year of the 1889 Foundation’s support of the grant awards. All funded activities will take place between now and June 20, 2020.
There are 15 sponsoring organizations with funded programs.
Art Expression Inc. was awarded funds for arts enrichment workshops at The Christian Home of Johnstown. Participants will be teens served by the home and the workshops will use art as a therapeutic tool to learn better social and emotional skills as well as provide a creative outlet for those coping with personal trauma.
The Boys and Girls Club of Somerset County was awarded funds for ukulele lessons for children and senior citizens.
This project will provide lessons for children in the Boys and Girls Club and residents at Laurel View Retirement Village to allow for physical, mental, social and emotional benefits that come from playing an instrument. The two groups will then present a final performance for the public.
Cambria County Library’s “Teens Connect and Create!” program was also awarded funds. This program will provide life tools and experiences using arts, health and wellness to teen students with developmental disabilities.
Cambria Heights School District’s folk music program for third graders was awarded funds to give students exposure to a wide variety of instruments. In addition to in-school music classes, after-school sessions for older elementary students will also be offered and a concert will be held for the public at the end of the project.
Camp People Always Responding with Compassion (PARC): Where Everyday American Heroes Shine, was awarded funds to support a summer camp experience for children, youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funded project is a themed arts program/performance that is the culmination of the final camp session of the summer, a performance entitled “The Big Night Show,” which offers the campers a chance to perform on stage, in a group, solo or alongside their counselors.
Funds were awarded to Carrolltown Public Library for their sensory friendly story hour, which provides a story hour for children experiencing difficulty with sensory and social adaptation.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County received funds for its Insightful Art with Sensory exhibition. The Community Arts Center will offer Arts4Wellness classes as a means of communication, self-expression and/or emotional release for the blind and visually handicapped community. An exhibition of student artwork will be held at the conclusion of the program.
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy was awarded grant funds for the “Exercise the Summer, Exercise the Arts” youth summer program, which provides youth in underprivileged communities the opportunity to learn to play instruments, read music, have vocal lessons and participate in a musical performance.
Gallery Gazebo received funds for its “Connecting Through the Arts” program, which will involve individuals from 12 neighborhoods in the city of Johnstown to engage them in conversation, record their stories and create works of art from those stories that relate to their neighborhoods.
Laurel View Village’s “Music and Memory” program received funds to allow the expansion of the program, which makes customized iPods available for residents in the dementia unit.
Each iPod is loaded with music that is significant and important to each resident.
Funds were awarded to The Learning Lamp’s Positive Behavior Interventions initiative, which allows The Learning Lamp to continue providing therapeutic art strategies to at-risk children at after-school outreach sites, helping students develop critical social and emotional learning skills.
At Mount Aloysius College, funds received will support the expressive arts in Cambria and Somerset counties. The college will continue its Opening Minds through Art program at Laurel View Village and Richland Woods Assisted Living, which is an intergenerational program for people with dementia. The grant will also allow expansion of the Mount Aloysius Expressive Art program with an open art studio at the Peer Empowerment Network drop-in center.
Portage Area School District will use grant funds for ukulele, student bands and musical workshops for elementary, chorus and band students leading up to a public concert at the end of the project.
Small Town Hope in Northern Cambria will receive funds to support its Uplifting Arts program, which provides interactive art construction classes and preschool art classes to support emotional and social health through art and creative expression.
Lastly, Turkeyfoot Valley School District was awarded funds for ukulele lessons.
Instruction will be provided to elementary students, provide community and student workshops to play and learn about music and conclude the project with a public concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.