The FirstEnergy Foundation has committed $15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Johnstown to help stock shelves.
That’s part of a larger effort by the organization to donate $500,000 to 42 local food banks and hunger centers served by FirstEnergy to help provide food and nutrition to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, The FirstEnergy Foundation is accelerating around $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company’s service territory to help health and human services organizations.
