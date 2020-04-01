The FirstEnergy Foundation has committed $15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Johnstown to help stock shelves.

That’s part of a larger effort by the organization to donate $500,000 to 42 local food banks and hunger centers served by FirstEnergy to help provide food and nutrition to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, The FirstEnergy Foundation is accelerating around $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company’s service territory to help health and human services organizations.

