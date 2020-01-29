Innovative and creative teaching was recently recognized in the form of mini-grants by the Richland School District Foundation.
In total the foundation, which collects money to donate from the staff and public, presented $2,600 to seven teachers in the district.
One of those teachers was Melissa Oliver, an elementary reading specialist, who was awarded $200 to purchase 10 Studentreasures Softcover Books. This allocation will allow her nine students to create and publish a book made by the class.
“I just wanted to be able to have something that would tie us together as a community in the class,” Oliver said.
She teaches an English as a Second Language class that has a wide range of ages. Last year Oliver did the same project, but the order form parents could use wasn’t well received.
“I wanted to do this program, but I didn’t want it to be a burden on any family,” Oliver said.
This year, because of this grant from the foundation, all of the children will get their own copy of the book.
Last year Oliver began the project by asking the students to bring in three objects that represent them.
Older children in the class were then asked to provide a five-paragraph essay about the items. Younger children were helped to write a little about the objects they chose and provide some illustrations.
When all the parts of the project were completed, Oliver said she mailed everything in to Studentreasures and the company sent back the completed book.
“I’m always trying to find something new to keep the kids interested,” Oliver said.
This year, though it’ll be similar, the book will be “You’ll Never Find Another Like Me.”
Instead of the three objects, the students will focus on three qualities or characteristics, according to Oliver. The project will follow the same template.
This is the first year she’s received one of the mini-grants from the foundation.
Two other teachers who were awarded grants were kindergarten teachers Sarah Dininny and Cristina Yacynych.
Both teachers were awarded $500 to purchase Osmo Genius Starter Kits for iPads in
the classroom.
“The Osmo Genius Starter Kit does a fantastic job of combining educational technology and hands-on learning to fully engage our students in many different learning activities,” Dininny and Yacynych wrote in an email.
Students are able to work with “manipulatives” that connect to the iPad and make use of a reflective camera on the base of the Osmo.
As they use the genius kit teachers can provide feedback in real time.
“The students are given the opportunity to strengthen fine motor, critical thinking, math and literacy skills,” Yacynych and Dininny noted.
The pair added that they believe using the kit is a good way to incorporate technology into hands-on learning already occurring in the classroom.
“This is one of the ways to help support programing,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The Richland School District Foundation is a 501(3)(c) with the purpose of developing, financing and promoting educational programs, projects and activities to enhance arts, academics and athletics in the district, according to the group’s by-laws.
