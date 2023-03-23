HERSHEY – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team left Hershey wearing silver medals, but a 81-64 loss to heavily-favored Imani Christian Academy didn’t diminish the Mountaineers’ success this season.
“Just incredibly proud of our kids,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “I thought they battled for 32 minutes. They fought for every inch on the floor like we asked them to do.
“They played together. It’s just a great group of kids who fight for their community, fight for their school.”
The District 5 Class 1A champion Mountaineers closed with a 26-3 record while advancing to the program’s second PIAA championship contest in three seasons.
Berlin Brothersvalley finished as state runner-up in 2021, a game also played at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Imani Christian, the District 7 champion, had two players standing 6-foot-11 and 6-9. By comparison, the Mountaineers’ tallest player is 6-2.
Alier Maluk, a 6-11 sophomore center, scored 22 points and had seven rebounds for Imani Christian, which went 23-6 this season.
“I want to give a hats off to Berlin Brothersvalley,” Imani Christian Academy coach Omar Foster said. “They’re a really good team. They fought all the way to the end, tooth and nail. A well-coached team. A lot of respect for them.”
Junior guard Pace Prosser led Berlin Brothersvalley with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
“It’s a special group. Everybody does their job,” said Pace Prosser, the son of Tanner and Rachel Prosser, who led the Berlin girls team to PIAA gold in 2019. “That group of seniors is probably one of the most successful groups ever to come through Berlin.”
Senior Ryan Blubaugh had 13 points and junior Craig Jarvis finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.