As children, Ray Hinton and Kane Stiffey went to the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA day after day after day to play basketball, lift weights, hang out with friends and find other ways to stay active.
On Wednesday, they took some time to attend a forum, for young adults and older teens, to talk about what the YMCA meant to them and what impact they would like to see the facility make going forward.
Stiffey and Hinton, now both 22, were joined by about two dozen other individuals who shared their thoughts.
“No matter where I lived at in Johnstown, it was a five-minute drive and a 30-minute walk, so I could come here whenever,” Hinton said. “It kept me out of trouble. I would be here for eight hours a day sometimes, just playing basketball.
“It allowed me to stay in shape, focus on my basketball game. It was a safe environment to hang out with my friends.”
Stiffey referred to the YMCA as “our second home.”
“The reason I came out is just because this is the place we came when we were kids,” Stiffey said. “This is what kept us off the streets. We would go to school. We’d come here.
“A bunch of friends, we played basketball. It just kept us off the streets, gave us something productive to do, made us do the right things, instead of the wrong things. And it was right in our backyard.”
Quan Britt, the YMCA’s program director, said the goal of the get-together was “to take a different approach in building our community up.”
“I don’t want to say from the ground up,” Britt said. “It’s not like we’re trying to reinvent the wheel here. But we’re trying to open up and be the place where the youth, younger adults can come in and talk about their wants, their needs, their goals, their dreams, and then try to figure out overall what we can do to help, not just as the YMCA, but as the city.”
“We’re more than a ‘gym and swim,’ ” Britt said.
“We want to reach the community. We want to reach the older members. We want to reach our younger members. We want to be able to start making sure that ‘C’ (referring to ‘Christian’) in the YMCA is the most important thing. That’s our goal.
Participants made numerous suggestions, including increasing programming, developing community activities and adding more sports leagues.
“We just know that people are looking for an opportunity to share how they feel,” said Shawn Sebring, the YMCA’s chief executive officer. “I’m in my late 40s. I don’t understand the world the way my kids understand the world. I know I can’t see the world the way these young people that are here in the room are seeing the world right now. We’ve just basically committed to be here, present and listen.
“We hope that we can learn and understand how we can serve better the community by what we learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.