The past will come alive at this festival.
The 60th annual Fort Ligonier Days will be held Friday through Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
The three-day event – which commemorates a military victory by the British and their colonial allies at Fort Ligonier on Oct. 12, 1758 – will feature a parade, a 5K race, more than 200 craft booths at five locations, more than 30 food booths, free musical entertainment, fireworks and wine tasting.
“To me it’s the best festival in America,” said Jack McDowell, festival chairman. “It’s an amazing event.”
A highlight of the festival is the parade that will step off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will include historic units, period re-enactors from the French and Indian Wars, decorated floats, costumed characters, horses, stagecoaches, the Shrine units, special guests, local TV personalities and marching bands.
“The parade will be as good as ever,” said Tom Stablein, parade chairman.
“We have 10 high school bands, 20 bands in all, including the University of Pittsburgh Marching Band. There will be seven or eight floats. It will all come together.”
On the grounds of the fort, visitors will find a living history encampment showing frontier life, military tactics, drills, cannon firing, ceremonies, Highlanders, Redcoats, French troops, frontier men and women, Indians and music from 1758.
Re-enactments of the Battle of Fort Ligonier will be held at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Musical entertainment throughout the weekend will feature something for everyone, including Celtic, country rock, brass, oldies, tribute bands, and big names from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
Headlining the festival’s diamond anniversary will be Jay and The Americans at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Smail Auto Group Stage located just off the Diamond.
The group has 12 Top 10 hit songs such as “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment” and “Only In America.”
“I am thrilled to book a band that was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002, placing them among the greatest vocal groups in rock ‘n’ roll history,” said Sandy Podlucky, entertainment committee chairwoman.
For the sixth consecutive year, free wine tasting will be a part of the festival.
Wineries from across the state will have booths set up on the lawn of Thistledown at Segar House, 221 W. Main St.
Tasting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A fireworks display will light up the night sky at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Fort Ligonier Days 5K run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Ligonier Valley High School, followed by the 5K walk.
There also will be a Kid’s Cannon Ball Dash for youngsters 10 and under.
Awards will be given for each age division, a cash prize for the top male and female runner, awards for top male and female runners overall, top male and female walker overall and the youngest and older finisher.
In addition, a Kid’s Korner will be offered with a variety of activities throughout the weekend.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.fortligonierdays.com.
