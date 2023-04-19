LIGONIER, Pa. – Fort Ligonier Association will host Johnstown resident Michael Mosorjak, an artist and painting conservator for private and public collections, on April 28 at its annual meeting and member reception at Fort Ligonier Center for History Education, 200 Market St., Ligonier.
A reception with hors d’oeuvres will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Mosorjak will discuss the conservation techniques of British paintings, which comprise most of Fort Ligonier’s collection.
Cost is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
Registration is required by Monday by calling 724-238-9701 or online at fortligonier.org.
