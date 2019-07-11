A Westmont woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing $26,000 from Westmont Hilltop Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization in 2015.
Brittany Anderson, 45, of the 1300 block of Kemmer Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. She is charged with theft and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
According to a criminal complaint that was filed in June, Cambria County detectives alleged that Anderson used her role as the PTO's treasurer to authorize and obtain $26,000 she claimed was for a "playground."
Detectives said that district officials became suspicious after they came across a check this spring in that amount that was signed by Anderson and made out to her former employer, the law firm of Gleason, Markovitz and Barbin.
In March, Anderson was charged with multiple counts of forgery and theft for allegedly depositing more than $200,000 of the law firm money into her personal bank accounts, in a few cases, forging founding partner Myron Markovitz's name to gain access to the money.
School district officials discovered the PTO check weeks later and became suspicious of the matter, prompting them to contact the District Attorney's Office.
An investigation revealed the law firm never represented the PTO and was unaware of the 2015 check.
PTO officials said they didn't realize the money was missing until spring, noting that they believed their funds were low because fundraising had dropped.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said the district's insurance policy has reimbursed the PTO $25,500.
Anderson is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.