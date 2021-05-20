A Windber man was given five years probation Thursday for his role in a multi-state conspiracy that brought stolen goods from outside the region into his former Richland Township Value-it store to sell them from the indoor flea market’s shelves.
Bradley Charlton, 38, was sentenced in Johnstown on charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, Acting U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman said.
According to information presented to the court, from Aug. 1, 2016, to Oct. 3, 2018, Charlton conspired with several other individuals to unlawfully transport, transmit and transfer in interstate commerce goods, wares and merchandise knowing they were stolen, converted and taken by fraud.
Charlton and a business partner were indicted in July 2020. At the time, prosecutors said two accomplices stole electronics and other goods from retail stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio and then sold them to Charlton, who turned around and offered them to customers inside the store and online.
Online court records show Charlton pleaded guilty to the counts in January.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
