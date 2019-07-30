EBENSBURG – A former accountant for the United Way of the Laurel Highlands waived theft and forgery charges to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas last month and has also waived his arraignment on the case.
Sean Simler, 47, is accused of inventing a fictitious meat consulting company to steal more than $15,000 from the nonprofit organization through what police called a fraudulent check-tampering scheme.
According to state police, Simler wrote seven unauthorized checks totaling $15,603.30 to himself or his wife on accounts belonging to the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and cashed them between January and July of 2017.
A forensic audit “uncovered a fictitious meat consulting company, ‘State Meat Supply Consulting,’ on the United Way books,” according to an affidavit in the case “This company was made up by Simler in order for him to … balance the books and cover up his theft.”
Simler worked as an accountant for the organization from July 2016 to April 2018, according to a statement from Bill McKinney, president and CEO of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
McKinney said “accounting irregularities were discovered” after Simler left his job and moved out of the area in 2018, prompting the commission of an independent forensic audit by Wessel & Co. that confirmed funds were missing from the charity’s accounts.
Simler “admitted his fraudulent actions and accepted his responsibility by offering restitution payments of the stolen funds,” McKinney said in the statement, adding that Simler had repaid approximately $9,000 as of April 1 and that no United Way programs were impacted by the alleged thefts.
The United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ board of directors “approved pursuing legal action... to restore the lost funds and be fully transparent to authorities, donors and staff,” McKinney’s statement said.
Changes were also made to the organization’s financial protocols and system of accountability to prevent any similar situation in the future, according to McKinney.
Simler, of Cibolo, Texas, faces one felony count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and five misdemeanor counts of forgery, according to court documents.
He waived his preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, on June 11, online court documents show.
Online court documents also show that on June 14, Simler posted bond and waived his arraignment at the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Simler is represented by attorney Art McQuillan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.