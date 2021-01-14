EBENSBURG – A former Lower Yoder Township supervisor charged with failing to deposit money into the township’s accounts was sentenced on Thursday to spend five years on probation.
Barbara Ann Stephenson, 68, was charged in May 2019 with failing to deposit a total of $37,779 into the township’s general fund and sewer fund from 2016 through 2018.
Stephenson pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, a third-degree felony, court records indicate. She presented receipts in court on Thursday showing that she had paid back all $37,779.
Prosecutors had agreed to recommend a mitigated sentence of five years’ probation if Stephenson repaid the requested restitution in full by the time of her sentencing, and Judge Tamara R. Bernstein honored that recommendation.
