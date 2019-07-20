Jon Kolb, a fitness expert and former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will present “Physical Health and Dementia” at 6 p.m. July 31 at Cambria Care Center’s Memory Care Unit, 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
He will speak on how health and dementia are related.
Participants will learn how people who are obese are two times more likely to suffer from dementia, how diabetes gives you a 65% greater risk of developing dementia and triples the chance of developing heart disease, how high cholesterol increases the risk of dementia by 43% and how people with heart disease are at a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
There is no fee to attend the seminar. To reserve a spot, call 814-471-2183.
