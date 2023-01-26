A former SCI-Somerset corrections officer who lost his job on a 2019 drug charge was jailed in Cambria County on Thursday, after he allegedly overdosed on drugs in front of his 6-year-old son, authorities allege.
Carrolltown police charged Shawn A. Kirkpatrick, 44, of the 100 block of West Campbell Street, with endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.
According to a complaint affidavit, the boy found Kirkpatrick unresponsive on the bathroom floor on Dec. 22 and ran to a neighbor's house to get help.
When police and EMS arrived, they found a syringe containing an unknown liquid lying next to Kirkpatrick.
A paramedic administered multiple doses of Narcan to revive Kirkpatrick. Narcan is a drug used to treat a person who is suffering an opioid overdose from heroin or fentynal, the affidavit said.
Kirkpatrick was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
Kirkpatrick was sentenced in Somerset County court in February 2019 to five years of supervised probation for smuggling drugs into SCI-Somerset, where he worked as a corrections officer.
"I made a bad decision," Kirkpatrick told President Judge D. Gregory Geary at the time of sentencing. "Unfortunately, that decision is going to follow me around for the rest of my life."
