SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – A longtime Shanksville fire chief was scheduled to undergo surgery for a heart transplant Monday.
Family and friends confirmed Terry Shaffer was set to receive the lengthy operation Monday at a UPMC hospital.
“God is good,” Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department officials posted on their Facebook page.
Shaffer, who had been receiving treatment for advanced failure at UPMC February since late February, was added to a waiting list for a match last year.
Shaffer is well-known in his community. A 35-year- firefighter, he was among the first responders to arrive at the Flight 93 crash site on Sept. 11, 2001.
He helped form Shanksville’s rescue dive team for local water emergencies before retiring as Shanksville’s fire chief several years ago – and often served as a hometown Santa Claus every December.
His family has since raised more than $100,000 toward post-operation care costs such as anti-rejection medication, which transplant recipients must take for the rest of their lives.
