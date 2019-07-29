SOMERSET – A state prison inmate who allegedly punched one SCI-Somerset corrections officer and threw “a mixture of feces and urine” onto another was formally arraigned Monday on charges related to those alleged assaults.
Warren Deron Easley, 32, has been charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner, simple assault and harassment, court records indicate.
At around 7:30 p.m. March 10, Easley punched a corrections officer who had ordered him to tuck in his shirt and produce his identification card, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by a state trooper. The officer’s nose was allegedly broken by the punch.
At around 10:30 a.m. March 11, while the prison was still locked down after the first alleged assault, Easley allegedly threw “a mixture of feces and urine” through an aperture in the door of his cell in the Restricted Housing Unit onto a corrections officer who had brought him a meal, according to the affidavit.
Easley is now incarcerated at SCI-Forest in Forest County, according to information provided by the state Department of Corrections.
