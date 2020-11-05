SOMERSET – A former employee of the State Correctional Institution at Somerset pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday to smuggling contraband into the prison, authorities said.
Damien Lee Robinson, 47, of the 800 block of Highland Avenue, Johnstown, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to introduction of contraband and conspiracy to introduce contraband into the prison.
Charges were filed in January 2019 by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Intelligence and Investigations (BII).
According to a criminal complaint, Robinson, an activities specialist, was charging inmates $1,000 to smuggle liquid synthetic marijuana and strips of Suboxone into the prison concealed in Sudoku puzzle books.
The books were soaked in liquid K2 and had Suboxone strips hidden inside several of the pages, the complaint said.
Robinson would schedule drop off/pick up on the days when the prison visiting room was open, the complaint said.
Investigators used a search warrant for AT&T Mobility/Cricket wireless records to trace a cell phone number back to Robinson, the complaint said.
Robinson's next county court appearance is set for Dec. 9.
