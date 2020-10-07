A Geistown man was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of obstructing two police investigations while he was a Windber police officer in 2019, authorities said.
Based on findings of the Forty-Sixth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, Jason Knipple, 36, of the 2600 block of Bedford Street, was charged with obstructing administration of law, hindering apprehension or prosecution and false reports to law enforcement.
Charges were filed by the state Attorney General’s office.
In May 2019, Knipple allegedly gave false information to state police hindering their ability to arrest a man who shot at troopers following a domestic disturbance.
In that case, Justin Wade Hartman, 34, of Central City, became upset after finding his wife with another man. He allegedly snuck into the house to grab a .22-caliber rifle, went outside and fired multiple rounds into the house.
Hartman fled into the woods, and when troopers arrived, he fired in their direction.
Troopers received two phone calls stating that Hartman was in the area of Monument Road and School Road, just outside of Central City.
Knipple, who was off duty, reportedly told troopers that he had a confidential informant who knew Hartman’s exact location – a home on Bunker Hill Road. Knipple and the woman drove down Bunker Hill Road to identify the house. Upon their return, they told troopers that the house was no longer there and might have been torn down.
The woman testified before the grand jury and said she was involved in a sexual relationship with Knipple, had never been a confidential informant and had never told Knipple that she knew the whereabouts of Hartman.
Troopers arrested Hartman a few days later.
From May through July 2019, Knipple allegedly misled agents from the state Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control (BNI) who were searching for a person who leaked the identification of a confidential informant to a drug dealer. The CI was a paramour of a woman who was involved in a relationship with Knipple.
Knipple was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and was released on his own recognizance.
